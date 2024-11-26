Vanvaas: Utkarsh Sharma Shares A Heartwarming BTS Moment With Nana Patekar And Rajpal Yadav

Zee Studios and Anil Sharma's upcoming epic family drama ‘Vanvaas’ has already stirred excitement with its emotionally resonant teaser, leaving audiences eager to witness this heartfelt saga. Amidst the buzz, lead actor Utkarsh Sharma has heightened anticipation by sharing a delightful behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture featuring legendary actors Nana Patekar and Rajpal Yadav.

Utkarsh captioned the photo, which captures the trio sharing a hearty laugh:

"What's got us laughing?

@iamnanapatekar @rajpalofficial #Vanvaas #20thdecember"

The post has fans speculating about the camaraderie and emotional depth awaiting them in ‘Vanvaas,’ an epic tale directed by Anil Sharma, the visionary behind blockbusters like ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,’ ‘Apne,’ and ‘Gadar 2.’

The film not only marks the return of Nana Patekar in a prominent role but also features Utkarsh Sharma following his stellar performance in ‘Gadar 2.’ The dynamic ensemble promises to bring a story of love, loss, and resilience to life on the silver screen.

Produced, written, and directed by Anil Sharma, and backed by Zee Studios, ‘Vanvaas’ is set for a global release this Christmas, hitting theaters on December 20, 2024.