Varun Dhawan cannot take his eyes off 'Kalank' girls Sonakshi-Alia as they pose for the shutterbugs-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur are on a promotional spree. The cast is giving some major ethnic goals by showing up in color-coordinated outfits. After black, the star cast was seen in light colored outfits.

A picture from their promotional outing has gone viral in which Varun can be seen looking at Sonakshi Sinha and Alia while they are busy posing for the shutterbugs. Check it out:

Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank unites Bollywood's two most loved couples on screen, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The Dhak Dhak girl and Sanju baba will share the screen space after twenty years whereas Varun and Alia were last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Just a few days ago, Kalank trailer was revealed and it has received a warm reception from the viewers. It looks promising and high on drama, emotions. As per reports, the film was originally conceptualised with a different star cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn. Also, Karan Johar himself was supposed to direct it and his father late Yash Johar was to produce it.

Kalank will hit the screens on April 17, 2019.