Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pleasantly Surprise Fans At Special Screening Of Bawaal

New Delhi: 'Bawaal' will premiere globally on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories on 21 July, but die-hard fans of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been growing impatient. With a riveting trailer that was launched on a massive scale in Dubai and two spellbinding songs, the film has been teasing the audience, keeping them on their toes until it launches.

Relenting to the countless requests from loyal fans, Varun and Janhvi arranged a special screening of the film for hundreds of lucky fans, as they were amongst the first to watch the film before its global premiere. But as we all know, all good things come to those who wait, and the fans had to go through theirs, when the cinema lost electricity, and the screening didn't start until an hour later. Be it the rains or a delay due to power loss, nothing could deter these fans.

And they were not disappointed, as the screening was filled with whistles, claps, woods, and cheers throughout, which only grew louder. Until the moment that Varun and Janhvi surprised everyone by making an appearance at the end, interacting with fans, answering questions, clicking pictures, and even hugging a few at which point the decibel level reached its loudest. The reaction of fans is not only a testament to the popularity of the lead cast but also to the excitement of the audience for the film, and the rest of the world is waiting to witness the 'bawaal'.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Bawaal' is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. 'Bawaal' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21 July, 2024.