Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani to film in Moscow for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who will be shooting for his upcoming movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Moscow alongside Kiara Advani, on Monday, shared videos from the filming location.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani to film in Moscow for &#039;Jug Jugg Jeeyo&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who will be shooting for his upcoming movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Moscow alongside Kiara Advani, on Monday, shared videos from the filming location.

The 'Judwaa' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of stories in which he and Kiara could be seen sitting in their car, all set to shoot in Moscow. Both of them looked super cute in their heavy winter attires.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In the first video, Varun could be heard saying that the temperature there is -5 degrees and added, "we are off to shoot."

The second video showed the actors enjoying the song 'Tu Aake Dekhle' by King while riding their car.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot, which was one of the reasons for the movie shoot to pause for some time.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the lead role, is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022. 

 

