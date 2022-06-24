NEW DELHI: Karan Johar' Dharma Productions's latest release 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is the latest victim of piracy. The mult-starrer film helmed by Raj Mehta stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul in lead roles and released in theatres on June 24.

However, here comes a huge setback for the makers of the show. Barely a few hours of the film getting released on the big screen, it was leaked online. As per a Bollywoodilfe report, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has been leaked online by notorious sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz and others. The film is reportedly available for download in HD quality.

This indeed is big trouble for the makers who are expecting the film to do wonders at the Box Office. Of late, Bollywood films have been struggling big time to register numbers at the ticket windows. With the film getting online in such a short span of time from its release may have an effect on its box office collection.

The star cast of the film includes Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and YouTuber Prajakta Koli. Neetu Kapoor makes her big-screen comeback with 'Jug jugg Jeeyo', her first project in seven years. This is for the first time Varun and Kiara are sharing the screen. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is also Neetu Kapoor's comeback movie as she is all set to return to the big screen after 2013 released 'Besharam'.

Following several delays due to COVID19, the film arrived in theatres on June 24, 2022.

