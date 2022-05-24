New Delhi: Show host and actor Maniesh Paul is part of Karan Johar’s latest film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ that also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. During a trailer launch event of the Raj Mehta directed film, Varun spilled the beans on Maniesh’s spontaneity, which is often visible to the audiences when he hosts shows. Talking about the trailer and Maniesh’s dialogue in it, Varun shared, "Maniesh came up with the line in his improv, and it wasn't in the script at all. Raj (Mehta, director) and I were initially slightly skeptical about it, but we definitely were laughing a lot at it. Eventually, Raj decided to take the dialogue in the film."

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer was the epically hilarious dialogue by Maniesh Paul as they learn that Anil Kapoor's character is having an affair. In less than 24 hours, the dialogue has already impressed the audience and is being requested to be performed live by Maniesh by the audience at the varied promotional events.

Maniesh Paul is celebrated as the Sultan of Stage and people love him for his impeccable comic timing. He plays Kiara Advani's brother and the quintessential Punjabi Munda in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced movie.

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of ‘Smart Jodi’ and is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.