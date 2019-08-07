Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No.1' shoot begins—Watch on-set video

New Delhi: The audience is set to witness yet another fresh on-screen pairing of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The young and happening duo will be seen in 'Coolie No.1' remake and the filming has begun.

The film is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name which was helmed by David Dhawan. In fact, the remake is also being directed by the veteran filmmaker, who will be directing his own son Varun a second time after 'Judwaa 2'.

The writer of the remake Farhad Samji took to Instagram and shared an on-set video of the first day of shooting which is happening in Bangkok, Thailand at present.

In the caption, he wrote: “1st Day shoot of Coolie No. 1 @varundvn @saraalikhan95 #daviddhawan @jackkybhagnani @poojafilms #vashubhagnani #varundhawan #saraalikhan #davidsir #writing #script #dialogues #coolieno1 #manojmitra #journey #emotion #happiness.”

Also check out the funny video shared by Varun a day before on social media.

This is the first time that Varun and Sara's jodi will entice the viewers.

In the original, Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's reel pairing impressed one and sundry.

'Coolie No. 1' remake is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020.