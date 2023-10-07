Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor Shake A Leg With Tiger Shroff On 'Hum Aaye Hain,' Fans Are In Love

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment's much-awaited 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' led by young stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is getting hotter day by day. Following the massive response to the spectacle teaser, the makers recently launched the foot-tapping chartbuster track Hum Aaye Hain, which has glued audiences over its hookstep, which is in trend. In a recent development, the lead actor, Tiger Shroff, shared a sneak peek into the trailer video for the chartbuster track, which unfolded as a massive surprise for the fans.

Tiger Shroff recently shared a dance rehearsal video of himself where he is seen rehearsing for Hum Aaye Hain. The biggest surprise unwraps for the viewers when they witness Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also tapping the foot with Tiger Shroff. Both the three superstars were seen putting their energy into the front, and seeing them shake legs together made audiences in a huge treat. While they first burned the dance floors with Hum Aaye Hain, they later tapped the foot for the track from the films of Shahid and Varun, respectively.

Sharing the video, Tiger Shroff captioned, " A little sneek peek into our rehearsals…dancing with these two superstars at a sold out show tonight hum arahe hai #entertainerno1"

Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is throwing surprises day by day, and with this video, fans and audiences are taken away in a happy mood. With the massive anticipation surrounding the film, everyone can't wait to see the film, which brings international standards of theatrical experience to Indian audiences.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.