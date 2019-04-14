Varun Dhawan shares video of Thanos dancing to Kalank's first class—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of 'Kalank' and promotions of the same are going on in full swing. With just two days to go for the release, makers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the film gets the attention it deserves. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt besides Varun and is slated to release on April 17.

A couple of days back, the song 'First Class' from 'Kalank' was unveiled and was loved by everybody. While we still can't get over the song, somebody on Twitter just shared a video of Marvel's super-villain Thanos dancing to the 'Kalank' track and it will leave you in splits! What's more? Thanos is joined by Spiderman in the video.

Dhawan took to Twitter and shared the video captioning it as, “Best #firstclass ever #avengersendgame”

Check it out here:

Hilarious, right? We wonder what reaction would 'The Avengers' have if they see this one!

Coming back to 'Kalank', the film has been directed by Abhishek Varman and also features Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is backing the film.