Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor look ready to rock in latest Street Dancer posters — Check out

New Delhi: The makers of Remo D'Souza upcoming ambitious film 'Street Dancer' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, on Wednesday dropped two more fresh posters from the film. And the talented young actors look all geared up to rock with their sizzling dance moves in the posters.

While the first poster features Raghav Juyal executing a powerful dance jump, the second poster, featuring Varun and Shraddha, shows the actors performing a dance move on a street against the beautiful drizzling backdrop.

Take a look:

Varun has been sporting a completely new hairdo for the film and has changed the colour of his hair to golden highlights.

Actress Katrina Kaif was initially roped in for the film. However, she walked out of the project last minute citing date issues.

'ABCD 3' will be directed by Remo D'Souza, who has helmed both 'ABCD' films and also directed critically-lambasted 'Race 3' starring Salman Khan. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Shakti Mohan, Vartika Jha, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The film will also feature Prabhu Deva.

It is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza and will be shot in 3D and converted to 4DX later.

'Street Dancer' hits the screens on November 8, 2019.

