Varun Dhawan turns into werewolf in horror-comedy 'Bhediya', sends greetings to 'Roohi', 'Stree'

NEW DELHI: Horror fans will be delighted to hear about the new Bollywood horror-comedy film 'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film directed by Amar Kaushik will be the third addition to the Maddock Films ‘Horror Universe’ after horror hit 'Stree' and the upcoming film 'Roohi' starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

The supernatural film is still mid-shoot and will release on April 14, 2022. To build up excitement ahead of its release, the makers recently posted an announcement teaser on social media. In the teaser, a shirtless Varun is seen standing atop a cliff under the full moon. He is then seen transforming into a werewolf and letting out a loud howl while doing so. The spine-chilling background score adds to the intrigue of the teaser.

Bollywood’s first werewolf Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share the teaser with his fans. In the caption, he wrote, "#BHEDIYA ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko (Bhediya's greeting to Stree Ji and Roohi Ji). In theatres, 14 TH April 2022". Leading lady Kriti Sanon also shared the teaser on her Instagram page with the same caption. The supernatural horror film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles.

Varun and Kriti will be shooting for Amar Kaushik’s 'Bhediya' in Arunachal Pradesh and according to reports, the shooting will finish in May. Since the film will include VFX and prosthetics, the shoot may have a long schedule.

After 'Stree' and 'Roohi', Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' is all set to join Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Sunday and wrote, "VARUN DHAWAN - KRITI SANON IN #BHEDIYA... #VarunDhawan and #KritiSanon to star in #Bhediya... Costars #DeepakDobriyal... #Stree and #Bala director Amar Kaushik will direct... #Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation... 14 April 2022 release."

The film story is written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'.