Golden Temple

Varun Dhawan visits Golden Temple, begins shoot of new dance film - See Pics

The shoot will begin in Punjab.

Varun Dhawan visits Golden Temple, begins shoot of new dance film - See Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood young gun Varun Dhawan will be joining forces with 'ABCD 2' co-star Shraddha Kapoor for a new dance film. The movie will be helmed by ace choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza. The makers decided to seek divine blessings before kickstarting the project. 

Therefore, Varun along with director Remo, his wife, and producer Bhushan Kumar visited the  Golden Temple in Amritsar recently and prayed for the success of their new venture. The film has gone on the floors today. Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: "Filming begins... Director Remo D’Souza begins shoot of his dance-based film in #Punjab... Will be filmed in #London later... Stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza... 8 Nov 2019 release."

The shoot will begin in Punjab. Shraddha and Varun's on-screen chemistry in 'ABCD 2' got a big thumbs up from the audiences who loved their performance. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa. 

It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The dance film will release on November 8, 2019. 

Golden TempleVarun Dhawandance filmRemo D'SouzaAmritsarShraddha Kapoor
