हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' new poster looks electrifying!

'Street Dancer 3D' is slated to release on January 24, 2020. 

Varun Dhawan&#039;s &#039;Street Dancer 3D&#039; new poster looks electrifying!

New Delhi: B-Town's promising actor Varun Dhawan enjoys a huge fan following. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Street Dancer 3D' co-starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Remo D'Souza has directed the 3D dance drama which is touted as the biggest dance film ever made in the country. 

Varun's new posted has been unveiled by the makers. He wrote in the caption: A story from the streets of patiala to Piccadilly Circus #streetdancer3d 24 th jan

'Street Dancer 3D' is slated to release on January 24, 2020. 

Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi will be seen playing pivotal parts in the movie.

Varun and Shraddha along with the other team members are busy promoting the venture on all possible platforms. 

'Street Dancer 3D'  is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza respectively. 

Earlier, Katrina Kaif was supposed to star in the lead but later Shraddha came on board. 

 

Tags:
Varun DhawanStreet Dancer 3DShraddha Kapoor
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar-Kareena's 'Good Newwz' set to enter Rs 200 cr club

Must Watch

PT45M50S

Insulting national hero Veer Savarkar became congress' habit?