Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' new poster looks electrifying!

New Delhi: B-Town's promising actor Varun Dhawan enjoys a huge fan following. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Street Dancer 3D' co-starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Remo D'Souza has directed the 3D dance drama which is touted as the biggest dance film ever made in the country.

Varun's new posted has been unveiled by the makers. He wrote in the caption: A story from the streets of patiala to Piccadilly Circus #streetdancer3d 24 th jan

A story from the streets of patiala to Piccadilly Circus #streetdancer3d 24 th jan pic.twitter.com/8TeGlDxLNq — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 17, 2020

'Street Dancer 3D' is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi will be seen playing pivotal parts in the movie.

Varun and Shraddha along with the other team members are busy promoting the venture on all possible platforms.

'Street Dancer 3D' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza respectively.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif was supposed to star in the lead but later Shraddha came on board.