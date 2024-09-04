Veer Pahariya Debuts Alongside Akshay Kumar In 'Sky Force', Releasing Republic Day 2025

New Delhi: Veer Pahariya is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Maddock Films' 'Sky Force'. The upcoming aerial action thriller Sky Force has undergone a significant schedule change, moving its release from October 2nd, 2024, to January 24th, 2025.

The new release date strategically aligns with Republic Day, a fitting choice given the film’s patriotic theme and Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of an Indian Air Force pilot. The decision to shift the release is expected to enhance the film’s impact, leveraging the national holiday to amplify its resonance with audiences.

Sky Force is generating immense excitement, not only because of its compelling storyline and high-octane action but also due to the debut of Veer Pahariya. The young actor is set to make his first appearance in Bollywood, sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar.

Veer plays a parallel lead in the film, marking his entry into the industry with a role that promises to be both challenging and rewarding.

The film’s new release date is expected to draw massive audiences, eager to witness the action-packed drama and the grand debut of Veer Pahariya.