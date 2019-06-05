close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinyar Contractor

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor dies at 79

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Dinyar Contractor's death, saying he is "saddened" by the veteran actor's demise. 

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor dies at 79
File photo of Dinyar Contractor (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI)

Mumbai: Veteran actor and theatre legend Dinyar Contractor, who appeared in films such as 'Baadshah' and 'Khiladi', died on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. He was 79.

According to the family sources, the actor died due to old age-related health issues.

Contractor will be cremated at the Worli prayer hall for Parsis at 3.30 pm on Wednesday. 

The actor was best-known for his comic roles in films and was awarded a Padma Shri, earlier this year.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Contractor's death, saying he is "saddened" by the veteran actor's demise. 

"Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," PM Modi tweeted, while also sharing a photo of his meeting with Contractor.

Union minister Smriti Irani called Contractor an actor "par excellence."

"He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit and charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence," she tweeted.

Tags:
Dinyar ContractorDinyar Contractor deadactor Dinyar Contractor
Next
Story

'Chhapaak': Deepika Padukone wraps the 'most precious film of her career' - Pic inside

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Govt to conduct mega Economic Survey, to include street vendors for the first time