New Delhi: Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is winning over audiences with overwhelming praise and glowing reviews. Audiences and critics alike are lavishing praise on the exceptional narrative and Kartik Aaryan's stellar portrayal of Murlikant Petkar in the film.

As the movie continues to enchant viewers, it has garnered acclaim from diverse quarters, including prominent personalities across various domains.

Adding to the accolades, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have also expressed their admiration for the film, praising its compelling storyline.

Vicky Kaushal took to his social media and wrote

"Throughly enjoyed watching the film! Incredible story telling @kabirkhankk Sir. Moves you, inspiresbyou, entertains you!. Spectacular work @kartikaaryan keep shinning brother.."

Katrina Kaif took to her social media and wrote

"Kabirrrrrr just loved the film, you are such a beautiful storyteller, you bought such a incredible inspiring story to life, was so emotional to see this story and how beautifully you have made this film and such a outstanding performance by @kartikaaryan and all the cast @kabirkhank"

Released on June 14, 2024, 'Chandu Champion' is directed by Kabir Khan features Kartik Aaryan in a pivotal role.