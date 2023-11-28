New Delhi: The biggest clash of the year between Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is here! Both the films are set to hit the theatres on December 1st and fans are eagerly waiting for them.

Animal, Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a film comprising a stellar star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others. Sam Bahadur on the other hand, stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the Meghna Gulzar's film. Animal is one of the most talked about films of the year, thanks to its gripping storyline and intense music. However, it is set to clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur at the box office.

In a conversation with News portal The Indian Express, Vicky expressed his thoughts on the clash. He said, "When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won't say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other; they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema." When asked about which film will score this big hit, Vicky said, 'The audience will decide.'

Meanwhile, the advance bookings for Animal opened on Saturday, November 25 and according to Sacnilk, the film sold a total of 2,09,986 tickets across 6,036 shows, earning an impressive revenue of Rs 6.42 crore.