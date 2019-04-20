Vicky Kaushal injured on movie sets, gets 13 stitches on his cheek—Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' suffered a massive injury on the sets of a film. The actor was shooting an action sequence for Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film in Gujarat when the mishap took place.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the stunt backfired and the actor fractured his cheekbone and had to get 13 stitches on his cheek. A source told Mid-Day that the door fell on Vicky and he was badly injured. The actor was then rushed to a local hospital by the crew and was flown to Mumbai on Friday.

Further updates about the actor's health are awaited.

We hope that Vicky recovers soon.

Talking about the film, it also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Vicky and Bhumi will also be seen sharing screen space in Karan Johar's ambitious project 'Takht'.

The film also has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. It it slated to release next year.