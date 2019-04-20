close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal injured on movie sets, gets 13 stitches on his cheek—Details inside

Vicky was rushed to a local hospital by the crew

Vicky Kaushal injured on movie sets, gets 13 stitches on his cheek—Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' suffered a massive injury on the sets of a film. The actor was shooting an action sequence for Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film in Gujarat when the mishap took place.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the stunt backfired and the actor fractured his cheekbone and had to get 13 stitches on his cheek. A source told Mid-Day that the door fell on Vicky and he was badly injured. The actor was then rushed to a local hospital by the crew and was flown to Mumbai on Friday.

Further updates about the actor's health are awaited.

We hope that Vicky recovers soon.

Talking about the film, it also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Vicky and Bhumi will also be seen sharing screen space in Karan Johar's ambitious project 'Takht'.

The film also has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. It it slated to release next year.

Tags:
Vicky KaushalHarleen SethiVicky Kaushal accidentBhanu Pratap Singh'
Next
Story

Is this what Ranbir Kapoor will play in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'?

Must Watch

PT2M35S

I respect minorities, my statement was not Inflammatory: Maneka Gandhi