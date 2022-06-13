NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for his upcoming romantic-comedy 'Rola' alongside 'Bulbul' actress Tripti Dimri in Croatia. The film produced by Karan Johar and directed by Anand Tiwari went into production in March and now, the cast and crew seem to be working on a song sequence. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is also accompanying them and has been sharing pictures from the scenic location.

Farah took to Instagram to share a pretty picture from the shoot location in Croatia. In it, Vicky Kaushal can be seen standing next to Tripti and Farah. She captioned the picture "Rocking the boat." While Vicky is seen in a skyblue shirt and white pants, Tripti is seen in a printed maxi dress as they pose with Farah on a boat. Several other on-set pictures from the day made their way to the internet. The actors were shooting on a rocky beach, near a wooden ship.

The initial schedule of the film was shot in Mumbai, Delhi and Mussoorie before the cast flew to Zagreb, Dubrovnik. As per reports on a leading news portal, they're shooting a romantic song. Vicky will be seen in a romantic role and the makers want the song to be 'lavish and colourful'.

There were many more pictures of the two actors in another set of costumes. Some pictures show Vicky in a mint green shirt and blue pants and Tripti in a blue top and skirt. They seem to be shooting on a street.

As soon as the picturs surfaced on the internet, netizens started to draw comparison between Tripti and Vicky's sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif. "Every time I see her, she reminds me of Isabelle Kaif. P.S Vicky," read a comment. Another wrote, "Yeah she looks like her in these pics Lol."

Only recently, Vicky Kaushal had also posted a photo from the location which is popularised by shows like 'Game of Thrones'. The actor has a packed slate of upcoming films including 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He is also attached to star in director Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

Filming for the project wrapped recently.

Meanwhile, Tripti Dimri who is best known for her role in 'Laila Majnu' was last seen in the horror film 'Bulbbul'.

