Vicky Kaushal Opens Up On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Dunki, Says 'Now I Know Why He Is Called Baadshah'

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and fans are super excited to see this duo together on the big screen. Vicky opened up on working with SRK and has called his experience a 'dream come true.'

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal said that working with Shah Rukh Khan was a 'dream come true' for him and shared how there is no one like him.

"It’s a dream come true. Unko milna hi dream come true hota hai, unke saath kaam karna to socho kitna bada dream come true hai. (Just meeting him is a dream come true, so just imagine what a big dream it was to work with Shah Rukh). That too, in combination with Raju sir directing you," he said.

Further, he added, "So main bohot zyada detail mein baat nahi kar sakta uske baare mein, because there’s a different process of that. But itna main zaroor bol sakta hu ki unke saath kaam karke mujhe pata laga ki voh Badshaah kyu hain. (I don't want to get into much detail but after working with him I understood why he is regarded as a Badshaah) He is something else."

Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film is releasing worldwide in cinemas on December 21, 2023.