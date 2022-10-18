Vicky Kaushal pens down emotional note as first schedule of 'Sam Bahadur' wraps up!

New Delhi: Meghna Gulzar’s much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur finally gets a schedule wrap. While this Vicky Kaushal starrer has been making buzz since the time the film was announced, its shooting started in August, and today, it's a scheduled wrap.

Today, taking to social media, Vicky Kaushal shared an emotional post where he wrote that after two months and five cities, it's a scheduled wrap of the film.

He wrote “After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities… it’s a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the Bahadurs!!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SAMbahadur !!! @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies”

Meghana Gulzar also shared the call sheet for the day 40 of Sam Bahadur. In the story, she wrote “Day #40, lets do it”

'SamBahadur' – is the story of India's greatest war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Sam Manekshaw's Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

