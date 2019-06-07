close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal replaces Akshay Kumar for Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Veeram'?

Akshay was the first choice of the makers for the role. However, he had to let go of the offer due to his tight schedule.

Vicky Kaushal replaces Akshay Kumar for Hindi remake of Tamil film &#039;Veeram&#039;?
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the stupendous success of his last release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The actor will next be seen in Udham Singh biopic, which is helmed by maverick filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

According to a TOI report, Vicky has been approached for the Hindi remake of a Tamil film, 'Veeram'. The remake will reportedly be titled 'Land Of Lungi'. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji.

The report said that the makers had earlier approached 'Kesari' actor Akshay Kumar for the role. In fact, Akshay and Sajid held discussions and both were keen on doing it together. However, things couldn't materialise due to Akshay's tight schedule as he had already given his dates for 'Sooryavanshi', 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Good News', 'The End' and 'Mission Mangal'. 

Akshay, however, suggested Vicky's name to Sajid for the role. 

Vicky reportedly met the director a few months back and expressed his interest in the film, after which he was roped in on the dotted line. 

Vicky too has his diary full of projects. He will be seen in Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht', Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh' biopic and in an untitled horror film, to be produced by Karan Johar. 'Udham Singh' biopic will be shot in Russia, London, Ireland, Germany and India and the shooting will take place over the next one year. 

Tags:
Vicky KaushalAkshay KumarVeeramUdham SinghUdham Singh biopicFarhad Samji
Next
Story

My son will be proud of my films in future: Ayushmann Khurrana

Must Watch

PT26M5S

Watch debate: Will Sharad Pawar follow RSS style of campaigning?