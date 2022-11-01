topStories
Vicky Kaushal reviews wife Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Phone Bhoot’, calls it ‘Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan’

Vicky Kaushal reviewed wife Katrina Kaif's film Phone Bhoot and wrote, "Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vicky Kaushal reviewed wife Katrina Kaif's film Phone Bhoot
  • He called it 'full front pe aake masti aur pagalpan'
  • It will release in theatres on November 4

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The actors keeps sharing a glimpse of their personal lives to make their fans happy. Now, as Katrina’s film 'Phone Bhoot' is about to hit the theatres very soon, husband Vicky reviewed it and shared the same on his Instagram handle. “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film. Go laugh your heads off in a theatre near you.”

See how Vicky reacted to Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif in the lead, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will release in cinemas on November 4 this year. The star cast of the film is busy with promotions these days. On Monday, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Recently, Excel Entertainment also announced that ‘Phone Bhoot’ will also feature in classic comic series Chacha Chaudhary. 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in presence of close friends and family in Rajasthan. This year, the couple also celebrated their first Diwali and Karwa Chauth together.

On the work front, apart from ‘Phone Bhoot’, Katrina will be seen `Merry Christmas` along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and in `Tiger 3` with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen in `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar`s untitled next. Apart from these two, he also has Meghna Gulzar`s `Sam Bahadur` which is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

