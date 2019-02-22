Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' continues sensational run at Box Office

New Delhi The powerhouse performer Vicky Kaushal has emerged as a talented find in Hindi movies. His choice of work and acting chops have been lauded by the masses and the critics alike. His recent release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is on a record-smashing spree and refuses to slow down at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is on a record-smashing spree... Sets new record for Week 6... This film won’t slow down soon... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.53 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.34 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 99 lakhs, Thu 92 lakhs. Total: ₹ 230.71 cr. India biz.”

It has classic actors like Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat and also marks 'Mahadev' actor Mohit Raina's debut launch.

'Uri' has hugely benefitted from the positive word of mouth publicity. The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

A few days back, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

The Uri trend is still up there and has turned out to be a crowd puller. The movie has been widely appreciated by the classes and masses alike.