Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike mints over Rs 240 crore

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the Box Office. As per latest reports, the film has earned over Rs 240 crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is rewriting record books and setting new benchmarks... [Week 8] Fri 38 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1.18 cr, Mon 67 lakhs, Tue 27 lakhs, Wed 28 lakhs, Thu 25 lakhs. Total: ₹ 240.38 cr. India biz."

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is rewriting record books and setting new benchmarks... [Week 8] Fri 38 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1.18 cr, Mon 67 lakhs, Tue 27 lakhs, Wed 28 lakhs, Thu 25 lakhs. Total: ₹ 240.38 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2019

Check out the total collections:

#UriTheSurgicalStrike⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr

Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr

Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr

Week 6: ₹ 11.56 cr

Week 7: ₹ 6.67 cr

Week 8: ₹ 3.83 cr

Total: ₹ 241.19 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. The film released across the country on January 11.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer, however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.