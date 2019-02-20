हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uri: The surgical strike

Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical strike' miraculous run continues at Box Office

The movie has classic actors like Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat and also marks 'Mahadev' actor Mohit Raina's debut launch.

Vicky Kaushal starrer &#039;Uri: The Surgical strike&#039; miraculous run continues at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's young gun Vicky Kaushal has tasted stupendous success with 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The war drama refuses to slow down at the Box Office and continues its victory march at the ticket counters. The movie has been widely appreciated by the classes and masses alike.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is having a miraculous run... [Sixth] Tue is higher than Fri and Mon... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Simmba... Now eyes ₹ 250 cr... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.23 cr, Mon 1.32 cr, Tue 1.38 cr. Total: ₹ 228.78 cr. India biz.”



'Uri' has hugely benefitted from the positive word of mouth publicity. The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

A few days back, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.

It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

 

