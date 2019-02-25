हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike refuses to budge at the Box Office

New Delhi: Keeping the 'josh' intact, Uri: The Surgical Strike refuses to slow down at the Box Office. Despite so many big releases like Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal, this Vicky Kaushal starrer is invincible.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is super-strong, despite #TotalDhamaal [mass circuits+metros] and #GullyBoy [metros] proving tough opponents... Crosses ₹ 81 cr in Mumbai circuit, ₹ 45 cr in DelhiUP circuit... [Week 7] Fri 69 lakhs, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 234.71 cr. India biz."

Check out the week-wise growth

#UriTheSurgicalStrikebiz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr
Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr
Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr
Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr
Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr
Week 6: ₹ 11.58 cr
Weekend 7: ₹ 4 cr
Total: ₹ 234.71 cr
India biz.
ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. 

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok.  The film released across the country on January 11.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer, however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 

Vicky KaushalUri: The surgical strikeGully BoyTotal Dhamaal
