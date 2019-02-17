हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike remains invincible at the Box Office

Check out the collections

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike remains invincible at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike refuses to slow down at the Box Office. Despite the release of Gully Boy, the film remains unshakable. As per the latest collections, the military drama has garnered rs 2.25 crore on its sixth Saturday.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "
#UriTheSurgicalStrike is competing with biggies in several circuits... Mumbai circuit crosses ₹ 77 cr... Contribution from South circuits [Nizam-AP, Mysore, TN, Kerala] is ₹ 37 cr+ [humongous]... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.47 cr. Total: ₹ 222.80 cr. India biz."

Another tweet read, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike contribution from South circuits... Total till 16 Feb 2019...
Nizam-AP: ₹ 11.56 cr
Mysore: ₹ 20.93 cr - Bengaluru has contributed enormously
Tamil Nadu: ₹ 2.47 cr
Kerala: ₹ 2.24 cr
Simply outstanding!"

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok.  The film released across the country on January 11.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer, however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 

Tags:
Vicky KaushalUriSurgical strikeParesh RawalKriti Kulhari
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy packs a punch internationally-Details inside

Must Watch

PT1M44S

Pulwama terror attack: More than 1,000 British Indians protest against Pakistan