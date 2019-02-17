Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike remains invincible at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike refuses to slow down at the Box Office. Despite the release of Gully Boy, the film remains unshakable. As per the latest collections, the military drama has garnered rs 2.25 crore on its sixth Saturday.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is competing with biggies in several circuits... Mumbai circuit crosses ₹ 77 cr... Contribution from South circuits [Nizam-AP, Mysore, TN, Kerala] is ₹ 37 cr+ [humongous]... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.47 cr. Total: ₹ 222.80 cr. India biz."

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is competing with biggies in several circuits... Mumbai circuit crosses ₹ 77 cr... Contribution from South circuits [Nizam-AP, Mysore, TN, Kerala] is ₹ 37 cr+ [humongous]... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.47 cr. Total: ₹ 222.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

Another tweet read, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike contribution from South circuits... Total till 16 Feb 2019...

Nizam-AP: ₹ 11.56 cr

Mysore: ₹ 20.93 cr - Bengaluru has contributed enormously

Tamil Nadu: ₹ 2.47 cr

Kerala: ₹ 2.24 cr

Simply outstanding!"

#UriTheSurgicalStrike contribution from South circuits... Total till 16 Feb 2019...

Nizam-AP: ₹ 11.56 cr

Mysore: ₹ 20.93 cr - Bengaluru has contributed enormously

Tamil Nadu: ₹ 2.47 cr

Kerala: ₹ 2.24 cr

Simply outstanding! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. The film released across the country on January 11.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer, however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.