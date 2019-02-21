हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uri: The Surgical Strike collections

Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' remains unstoppable at Box Office

The Uri trend is still up there and has turned out to be a crowd puller.

Vicky Kaushal starrer &#039;Uri: The Surgical Strike&#039; remains unstoppable at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Vicky Kaushal's latest release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has upped the 'josh' of viewers so much so that the collections are continuing to grow with passing day. The film by debutant Aditya Dhar is refusing to slow down at the Box Office and is now ready to cross Rs 230 crore.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: #UriTheSurgicalStrike is witnessing never-seen-before trend... The josh is intact and should gather momentum over the weekend... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.53 cr, Sun 3.24 cr, Mon 1.33 cr, Tue 1.34 cr, Wed 1 cr. Total: ₹ 229.77 cr. India biz.

The Uri trend is still up there and has turned out to be a crowd puller. The movie has been widely appreciated by the classes and masses alike.

It has classic actors like Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat and also marks 'Mahadev' actor Mohit Raina's debut launch.

'Uri' has hugely benefitted from the positive word of mouth publicity. The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

A few days back, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

 

Uri: The Surgical Strike collectionsUri the surgical strikeVicky KaushalUriuri box office collections
