Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike rules the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has had a great show at the Box Office. Even so many weeks after its release, Uri still remains the first choice of the cine-goers. Despite so many big releases, this Vicky starrer has managed to retain its throne.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike remains the first choice of moviegoers... Continues to pose tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles... [Week 4] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.35 cr. Total: ₹ 180.82 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

#UriTheSurgicalStrike remains the first choice of moviegoers... Continues to pose tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles... [Week 4] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.35 cr. Total: ₹ 180.82 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2019

The military drama is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.