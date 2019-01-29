हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uri: The surgical strike

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: the Surgical Strike's josh stay intact at Box Office

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. 

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: the Surgical Strike&#039;s josh stay intact at Box Office
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is unstoppable at the Box Office. Weeks after its release, the film is still on high demand. It has earned over Rs 150 crore in just three weeks and is most likely to cross the 200 crore mark in the coming week.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike refuses to slow down... The josh is intact... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 160.78 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok.  The film released across the country on January 11 and has managed to impress both critics and the audience. 

As per trade pundits, the Aditya Dhar's war-drama had a roaring start at the Box Office on day 1.

The film clashed with Anupam Kher-Akshaye Khanna starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which minted Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. The Vicky-starrer, however, is marching ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which chronicles the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in office.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' also features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 

