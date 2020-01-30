Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship posters are scary, enough said

New Delhi: As we wait to watch the trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', the makers of the film dropped two frightening posters that will spook you next level. A bruised Vicky Kaushal features in both the posters. In one, he is seen shouting amidst a pit of bodies trying to pull him inside and in the other, he tries to bend down in an attempt to take out in what appears to be a doll under the bed and a spirit sits on his back.

"The seas of fear. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10 am tomorrow to set sail into the world of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'," he captioned the first post while for the other, he wrote, "Look under the bed...fear awaits!"

Take a look at the spooky posters here:

The trailer of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' will release on Friday, January 31.

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' follows a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. It it is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai.

The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar.

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' releases on February 21.