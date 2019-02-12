Vicky Kaushal's military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is on a record-smashing spree

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has had a great show at the Box Office. Despite being released almost a month back and facing competition from latest releases, the film remains the first choice of the cine-goers.

As per industry experts, the film is still going very strong and has been setting new benchmarks almost every week.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a one-horse race... Super-steady on [fifth] Mon... [Week 5] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.70 cr, Sun 5.66 cr, Mon 1.66 cr. Total: ₹ 214.56 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

The military drama is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.