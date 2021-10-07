हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sardar Udham biopic

Vicky Kaushal's new unrecognisable look from Sardar Udham biopic drops online!

Actor Vicky Kaushal dropped a new look from his upcoming film titled Sardar Udham. He gave a treat to his fans as he posted an unrecognisable look from the Amazon Original Movie. 

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s new unrecognisable look from Sardar Udham biopic drops online!

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal dropped a new look from his upcoming film titled Sardar Udham. He gave a treat to his fans as he posted an unrecognisable look from the Amazon Original Movie. 

Did you know that Sardar Udham had multiple aliases and donned different identities, while on his mission? This look takes us back in time to 1931, when Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers Ghadr-i-Gunj. After he escaped to Europe, Singh did not return to India.

The film shows Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Udham Singh - a revolutionary who showed unmatched bravery to avenge the Jalianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky wrote in the caption: 1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India.

#SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Dussehra on October 16, 2021. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sardar Udham biopicVicky KaushalSardar Udham SinghShoojit Sircar
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu reveals real reason she did 'Rashmi Rocket'

Must Watch

PT1M37S

NCB remand of 2 people including Aryan Khan ends today, will be produced in court