Vicky Kaushal's new unrecognisable look from Sardar Udham biopic drops online!

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal dropped a new look from his upcoming film titled Sardar Udham. He gave a treat to his fans as he posted an unrecognisable look from the Amazon Original Movie.

Did you know that Sardar Udham had multiple aliases and donned different identities, while on his mission? This look takes us back in time to 1931, when Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers Ghadr-i-Gunj. After he escaped to Europe, Singh did not return to India.

The film shows Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Udham Singh - a revolutionary who showed unmatched bravery to avenge the Jalianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky wrote in the caption: 1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Dussehra on October 16, 2021.