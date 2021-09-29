हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sardar Udham biopic

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' new poster out, trailer to release on THIS date!

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Dussehra on October 16, 2021. 

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s &#039;Sardar Udham&#039; new poster out, trailer to release on THIS date!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of the trailer release of the much-awaited film, 'Sardar Udham', Amazon Prime Video has dropped a new poster of the film. It shows Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Udham Singh - a revolutionary who showed unmatched bravery to avenge the Jalianwala Bagh massacre. 

Taking to social media, Vicky Kaushal shared: With a racing mind and a clear vision… He came. He saw. He conquered… in their own territory. The journey of #SardarUdham begins. Trailer out tomorrow. 
Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct. 16 only on @primevideoin

A few days back, Sardar Udham biopic's teaser was released and it received a warm reception from fans and industry friends. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also showered praises on filmmaker Shoojir Sircar, wishing the best for him.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Dussehra on October 16, 2021. The trailer of this highly-anticipated film will be dropped tomorrow. 

 

Tags:
Sardar Udham biopicVicky KaushalSardar Udham SinghShoojit Sircar
