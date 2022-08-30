Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins BIG at Filmfare Awards 2022

New Delhi: It looks like Vicky Kaushal`s `Sardar Udham` is on a winning streak this night. Celebrities are at Mumbai`s Jio World Convention centre witnessing the event.

`Sardar Udham` has won around 5 awards and going by the film`s big win, Vicky Kaushal fans are hopeful that the film will grab some more awards tonight!

Mansi Mehta and Dmitrii Malich won the first award for the film in the `Best Production Design` category. Next, Costume designer, Veera Kapur Ee was awarded for her work on the film`s costumes in the `Best Costume Designs` category.

Avik Mukhopadhyay won the award for the film`s cinematography in the `Best Cinematography` category, followed by Shantanu Moitra who won the film an award in `Best Background Score` category.

Next, SUPERB/BOJP MAIN ROAD POST NY VFXWAALA EDIT FX STUDIOS won the award for the film in the `Best VFX` category.Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal who worked on sound design for `Sardar Udham` won in the category `Best sound design`.

The film has also been nominated in the `Best film` category - popular and critics.

Lead actor Vicky Kaushal has also been nominated in `Best actor in the leading role` category - popular and critics.

`Sardar Udham` is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O`Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Vicky Kaushal played the titular character in the film. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, `Sardar Udham` also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar. Shoojit Sircar, the director of the film, recently bagged the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne award in the `Best Director` category.