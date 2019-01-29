Vicky Kaushal's Uri declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's military-drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has been declared as tax-free by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is the first Bollywood film of 2019 to enter the coveted 100 crore club. The film is also the first blockbuster of this year and has received immense love from the audience. It also has Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina playing important parts in the film.

The film currently stands with the total collections of Rs 160.78 crore.

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. It released across the country on January 11, facing box office clash with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar.