Uri

Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' continues winning streak at Box Office

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. 

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s &#039;Uri: The Surgical Strike&#039; continues winning streak at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Vicky Kaushal's latest release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has won a million hearts. The war drama has got a big thumbs up from both the critics and fans alike. The movie has hugely benefitted from the positive word of mouth publicity as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its winning streak... Remarkable biz on weekdays increases its chances of hitting ₹ 200 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.43 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.33 cr. Total: ₹ 167.48 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.

 

UriUri collectionsUri: The surgical strikeuri box office collectionsVicky KaushalYami Gautam
