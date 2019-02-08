Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' hits a double century, 'josh' continues at Box Office

New Delhi: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has indeed kept the 'josh' high at the ticket windows. The collections refuse to slow down and this is helped the warfare drama hit a double century at the Box Office. The positive word of mouth publicity definitely pushed the movie to this mammoth figure.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: #UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century... ... Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross ₹ 225 cr... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: ₹ 200.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh

The movie has classic actors like Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat and also marks 'Mahadev' actor Mohit Raina's debut launch.

'Uri' has hugely benefitted from the positive word of mouth publicity. The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

A few days back, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.

So, how's the josh?