Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's military drama refuses to slow down at the Box Office. Despite so many releases, the film has managed to retain its throne. The latest report card shows that the film will cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its fantastic journey... Biz on [fourth] Fri is *higher* than [third] Thu [₹ 3.31 cr], which speaks of its incredible hold... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Sat; Day 23]... [Week 4] Fri 3.36 cr. Total: ₹ 174.43 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its fantastic journey... Biz on [fourth] Fri is *higher* than [third] Thu [₹ 3.31 cr], which speaks of its incredible hold... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Sat; Day 23]... [Week 4] Fri 3.36 cr. Total: ₹ 174.43 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 10

₹ 125 cr: Day 13

₹ 150 cr: Day 17

₹ 175 cr: Day 23

India biz.

Target ₹ 200 cr seems certain now.

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.