Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike pips Baahubali 2, aims at Rs 200 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has had a great show at the Box Office. Despite being released almost a month back and facing competition from latest releases, the film remains the first choice of the cine-goers.

As per industry experts, the film is still going very strong and has been setting new benchmarks almost every week. In the latest, the film has shattered the Day 23 and Day 24 records of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster 'Baahubali 2'.

'Uri' collected Rs 6.53 crore on day 23 and Rs 8.71 crore on Day 24 against Rs 6.35 crore and Rs 7.80 crore by 'Baahubali 2' on these days. The film is now inching close to 200 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the collections. He wrote, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning hearts, setting new benchmarks and rewriting the record books... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... [Week 4] Fri 3.43 cr, Sat 6.53 cr, Sun 8.71 cr. Total: ₹ 189.76 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

Taran also shared the week-wise collections of the film:

The military drama is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.