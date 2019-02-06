हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uri the surgical strike

Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' set to cross Rs 200 crore—Check out collections

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s &#039;Uri: The Surgical Strike&#039; set to cross Rs 200 crore—Check out collections

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' became the first film of the year to enter the coveted 100 crore club. It has struck the right chord with the audience and has received rave reviews from the critics. A couple of days back, the film crossed the lifetime business of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi'.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is all set to add yet another feather to its cap. As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is all set to enter the Rs 200 crore club today.

Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike will cross ₹ 200 cr on [fourth] Thu... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.87 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.61 cr. Total: ₹ 195.49 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok.  It released across the country on January 11, facing box office clash with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar.

The film also starred Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

Tags:
Uri the surgical strikeUri collectionsVicky KaushalAlia BhattYami Gautam
Next
Story

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office collections: Check report card

Must Watch

PT8M5S

Robert Vadra, accompanied with wife Priyanka, appears before ED