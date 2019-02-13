हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uri: The surgical strike

Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' sets Box Office 'josh' on fire!

The movie has classic actors like Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat and also marks 'Mahadev' actor Mohit Raina's debut launch.

New Delhi: Talented actor Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is on a high. The film is unstoppable at the Box Office and is doing great business at the ticket windows. The film has hit the jackpot and the 'josh' just refuses to die.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: #UriTheSurgicalStrike is having an unbelievably superb run... #Uri emerges #Baahubali of *mid-range* films... [Week 5] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 4.69 cr, Sun 5.66 cr, Mon 1.70 cr, Tue 1.61 cr. Total: ₹ 216.21 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

'Uri' has hugely benefitted from the positive word of mouth publicity. The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

A few days back, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.

It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

 

