Vidhu Vinod Chopra announces his new film 'Shikara'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who marked the completion of 30 years of his hit crime drama "Parinda" on Sunday, announced his new directorial project, "Shikara".

"Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir to release on 21st February 2020. From director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Presented by Fox Star Hindi," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films.

The filming for "Shikara" reportedly began in March 2018 in Kashmir.

The movie is being produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra only.

This is not the first that Vidhu Vinod Chopra is making a film involving Kashmir as one of the major elements in the theme. He had earlier helmed the action thriller film "Mission Kashmir" in 2000.