New Delhi: Applause Entertainment presents an Ellipsis Entertainment production, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', a dazzling ride of love, laughter, and modern relationships. This sparkling, contemporary romance is all set to hit cinemas near you on March 29, 2024! This season, let love surprise you, confuse you and consume you!



Starring the incredibly talented Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who makes her feature debut with the film.

Come rediscover the magic of romance and fall in love all over again with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production.