Vidya Balan Attends '12th Fail' Success Party, Real Life Manoj Sharma Graces Occasion

New Delhi: Astounding masses, Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial '12th Fail' is continously impressing one and all. After a successful worldwide release in cinemas on October 27th, the Vikrant Massey-starrer is getting unanimous love and praise from the audiences for its exceptional storytelling, performances from the lead cast, and execution.

The positive reception from every corner contributed to the box office numbers for the film, and since its release, it has gone strength by strength and has ranked in 16 crores in just 9 days with the status of a super hit.

Following the massive performance at the box office, the makers have thrown a grand success party for the film to celebrate its success. The success party was graced by the lead actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, and along with them, the biggest highlight of the party was the presence of real-life Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi. Besides them, the party was attended by prominent names, including Vidya Balan.

The film not only received love from the trade and the audiences, but it also got an overwhelming response from the respected names of the industry, including Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and many more.

The success of 12th Fail has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. 12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.