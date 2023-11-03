New Delhi: Acclaimed Emmy-nominated actress Shefali Shah is set to grace the silver screen once again in the upcoming film 'Three of Us', leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the new dimension she brings to her character, 'Shailja'. After watching the movie, celebrities are raving about the movie and they are talking about how much they loved Shefali's role in the film

In a refreshing departure from her previous roles, Shefali Shah's portrayal of 'Shailja' in 'Three of Us' promises to showcase an entirely different side of the versatile actress. Known for her exceptional acting prowess, Shefali Shah is ready to astonish fans with her portrayal of Shailja, a character who will undoubtedly captivate viewers.

Actress Vidya Balan could not stop raving about Shefali's performance as 'Shailja'. She said, "I don't know how to express myself, but about the performances everyone is just fantastic. But Shefali I dont know what she does, how is it that every time she gets it bang on. God bless her, she is just I have no words to express, I have the deepest admiration for Shefali as an actor."

As the excitement surrounding 'Three of Us' continues to build, it's clear that Shefali Shah's performance as 'Shailja' will be a significant talking point, showcasing her remarkable versatility and acting prowess and audiences and fans cannot wait to watch the film as it drops in theatres on November 3, 2023.

On the workfront after giving remarkable performances in 'Jalsa', 'Darlings' and 'Delhi Crime season 1 and 2', viewers are extremely excited and are waiting impatiently for the third season.