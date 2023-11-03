trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683781
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIDYA BALAN

Vidya Balan Hails Shefali Shah's Performance In Three of Us, Says 'She Gets It Bang On'

Actress Vidya Balan is full of praises for Shefali Shah's performance in her upcoming film 'Three of Us'. The national-award winner says, "Shefali I dont know what she does, how is it that every time she gets it bang on."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 08:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vidya Balan Hails Shefali Shah's Performance In Three of Us, Says 'She Gets It Bang On'

New Delhi: Acclaimed Emmy-nominated actress Shefali Shah is set to grace the silver screen once again in the upcoming film 'Three of Us', leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the new dimension she brings to her character, 'Shailja'. After watching the movie, celebrities are raving about the movie and they are talking about how much they loved Shefali's role in the film 

In a refreshing departure from her previous roles, Shefali Shah's portrayal of 'Shailja' in 'Three of Us' promises to showcase an entirely different side of the versatile actress. Known for her exceptional acting prowess, Shefali Shah is ready to astonish fans with her portrayal of Shailja, a character who will undoubtedly captivate viewers. 

Actress Vidya Balan could not stop raving about Shefali's performance as 'Shailja'. She said, "I don't know how to express myself, but about the performances everyone is just fantastic. But Shefali I dont know what she does, how is it that every time she gets it bang on. God bless her, she is just I have no words to express, I have the deepest admiration for Shefali as an actor."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

As the excitement surrounding 'Three of Us' continues to build, it's clear that Shefali Shah's performance as 'Shailja' will be a significant talking point, showcasing her remarkable versatility and acting prowess and audiences and fans cannot wait to watch the film as it drops in theatres on November 3, 2023. 

On the workfront after giving remarkable performances in 'Jalsa', 'Darlings' and 'Delhi Crime season 1 and 2', viewers are extremely excited and are waiting impatiently for the third season.

Live Tv

Trending news

dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?