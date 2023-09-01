trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656504
Vidya Balan’s Neeyat On OTT: Check Streaming Platform, Date Here

'Neeyat' unravels the captivating story of a detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vidya Balan’s Neeyat On OTT: Check Streaming Platform, Date Here Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Led by Vidya Balan, 'Neeyat' features a stellarensemble cast that includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, DipannitaSharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra, and Madhav Deval. 

Neeyat narrates the captivating story of an unlikely detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems, and all suspects hide a secret or two. Among the main suspects are the billionaire’s close family and friends. As the plot takes an unexpected twist, hidden intentions come to light, and detective Rao must deploy her expertise to unravel a puzzle where appearances are deceiving, and everyone harbors undisclosed truths. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, Neeyat will exclusively stream on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide starting today, 1 September. Watch Neeyat on Prime Video now.

 

