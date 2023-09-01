Vidya Balan’s Neeyat On OTT: Check Streaming Platform, Date Here

Mumbai: Led by Vidya Balan, 'Neeyat' features a stellarensemble cast that includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, DipannitaSharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra, and Madhav Deval.

Neeyat narrates the captivating story of an unlikely detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems, and all suspects hide a secret or two. Among the main suspects are the billionaire’s close family and friends. As the plot takes an unexpected twist, hidden intentions come to light, and detective Rao must deploy her expertise to unravel a puzzle where appearances are deceiving, and everyone harbors undisclosed truths.

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, Neeyat will exclusively stream on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide starting today, 1 September. Watch Neeyat on Prime Video now.