Vidya Balan to return as Manjulika in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

New Delhi: Fans are excited for the sequel of Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja starrer psychological thriller ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The sequel features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. While there have been rumours doing the rounds that Vidya will return to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ as Manjulikaa - the unforgettable character that she embodied in the original film.

However, the makers have now released a statement dismissing the rumours. The ‘Sherni’ actress will not return to her 2007 hit film. “The recent rumours of Vidya Balan being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are untrue. The lead star cast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu,” read the statement.

Vidya Balan had received rave reviews for her performance in Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ where her dance number on song ‘Aami je tomar’ was a show stealer that had given goosebumps to the audience.

Last year Vidya herself denied rumours of featuring in the film. “Let’s just say I am not in the film. So, I am not going to say anything more,” the actress told Bollywood Hungama.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is also directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar; Murad Khetani; Krishan Kumar.