Vidya Balan truly hated Hamza in 'Darlings'; Vijay Varma's impact as an artist proved!

New Delhi: 2022 has witnessed some of the best performances by artists around all quarters but one character that really pissed people off was Vijay Varma’s Hamza from the film Darlings. As much as people hated Hamza, it was truly because of Varma’s honest performance and this goes down with him to his credit.

Not only did the actor get the hatred for his character, but people also loved him for delivering a grey role like that with utmost perfection.

In a recent interview, Vidya Balan who was present along with Vijay and a few other celebrities revealed that she truly hated Hamza from Darlings. She said “When I watched darlings, I hated Vijay Varma so much. Siddharth said you should call him and tell him. I said no, I don't want to talk to him. I just hate him”.

Well, as much as Vidya might hate Hamza for his behavior, this comes across as the biggest compliment for Vijay Varma. Not every artist has it in him to deliver what a character needs, and a character like Hamza requires being hated. And only an artist like Vijay Varma could deliver that.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma is making a lot of buzz for his upcoming 'The Devotion of Suspect X' in which he will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, Vijay has an exciting slate of projects ahead including ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and ‘Mirzapur 3’.